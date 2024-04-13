Begin typing your search...

Flow of water in Courtallam falls increases due to rains

Due to steady flow of water, more tourists are expected to visit today and tomorrow.

By Online Desk | 13 April 2024 4:49 AM GMT
Flow of water in Courtallam falls increases due to rains
Courtallam falls 

CHENNAI: Due to widespread rainfall in Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Tenkasi districts, the Courtallam falls have witnessed a steady increase in the waterflow of main falls and five falls on Saturday.

Also Read:Moderate showers likely in 8 districts of TN for the next 3 hrs: RMC

Due to steady flow of water, more tourists are expected to visit today and tomorrow.

Western Ghats has been receiving mild shower since this morning.

TamilnaduCourtallam fallsCourtallam falls waterflowWaterflow increasesTN rainsWestern ghats rainCoutrallam falls
Online Desk

