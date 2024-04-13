Begin typing your search...
Flow of water in Courtallam falls increases due to rains
Due to steady flow of water, more tourists are expected to visit today and tomorrow.
CHENNAI: Due to widespread rainfall in Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Tenkasi districts, the Courtallam falls have witnessed a steady increase in the waterflow of main falls and five falls on Saturday.
Western Ghats has been receiving mild shower since this morning.
