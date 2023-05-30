Floral replica of jersey of Dhoni big draw at Kodai fes

MADURAI: The ongoing Kodaikanal Flower show has got a star attraction with the floral replica of cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s jersey. Several visitors took selfies in front of the jersey bearing Dhoni’s name ‘MSD’ and numbered as ‘seven’ at the Bryant Park in Kodaikanal of Dindigul district, which is part of the popular Kodai Vizha 2023.

More than 3,000 yellow carnation flowers were used in designing the replica, which is about three feet tall, said Bryant Park’s Horticulture Officer, M. Sivabalan told DT Next. The yellow carnations are meant to spread joy and happiness.

A mood of jubilation prevailed as Dhoni’s fans cut cakes wishing him the best as he is captaining the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) team in the IPL 20-20 tournament.

MSD hogged limelight at the flower show which attracted a maximum of around 15,000 visitors on Sunday this season.

With a day left for completion of the Flower show, over 45,000 visitors have visited so far, the Horticulture Officer said. Apart from Dhoni, floral replicas of animals such as Giraffe and Panda were also found in the show. The vegetable carving with the slogan ‘I Love Kodai’ was also one of the major attractions of the show this year.

Owing to a good response from tourists, the Flower Show has been extended two more days till May 30, said Dindigul Tourism Officer (in-charge) D. Sudha. The Kodai Vizha 2023 which commenced on May 26 also features an eight day cultural dance performance and events apart from the Flower Show.

Competitions such as tug of war, pot-breaking, sack race, boat race, cycling race and fishing are conducted to engage the tourists.