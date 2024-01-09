Begin typing your search...

Flood alert issued to people living in the banks of Thamirabarani

Thoothukudi district collector Lakshmipathi has issued a warning to the villagers living in the banks of Thamirabarani to move to safety and have kept the stream off-limits for those who bath and bathe their livestocks.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|9 Jan 2024 8:04 AM GMT
Kailasapuram Perumal temple marooned. Maalaimalar

CHENNAI: As Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli is facing heavy rainfall since Monday night, 1.5 lakh cusecs of water has been discharged into Thamirabarani causing floods in the river.

Thoothukudi district collector Lakshmipathi has issued a warning to the villagers living in the banks of Thamirabarani to move to safety and have kept the stream off-limits for those who bath and bathe their livestocks.

Fresh spell of downpour has been lashing Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli from last night, the forecast predicts more rain for the southern districts on Wednesday.

Online Desk

