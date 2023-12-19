Flood alert issued for people living on banks of Amaravathi in Tirupur

COIMBATORE/MADURAI: A flood alert has been issued to people living along the banks of the Amaravathi river in Tirupur district as the dam is likely to fill up soon.

Incessant rains increased the water level in the dam to 83.24 feet as against its full reservoir level of 90 feet on Monday. With a heavy inflow, the water storage level is likely to go up further and the dam may be opened anytime for discharge of surplus water.

Water flow into the reservoir is from rivers such as Thennar, Pambar, and Sithar which confluence about four kilometre upstream of Amaravathy Dam. People living in low-lying areas have been advised to move to safer places.

The forest department has also cautioned people against visiting the Amanalingeshwara temple and tourists were barred from bathing in Panchalinga River in Udumalpet.

Similarly, intermittent rains continued to lash Coimbatore since Sunday night.

Flood warning issued along Vaigai

Meanwhile, the first flood warning for five districts along the Vaigai River was issued after the water level in the Vaigai dam reached 66 feet on Monday against its maximum capacity of 71 feet.

According to sources, the water level stood at 66.01 ft since 8 am, with an average inflow of 17,197 cusecs. Subsequently, a flood warning siren went off cautioning people living on the riverbanks of Vaigai.

People on the riverbanks of Theni, Madurai, Dindigul, Ramanathapuram, and Sivaganga have been advised to remain cautious. Until 8 am, on Monday, the dam had an inflow of 4,401 cusecs and an outflow of 3,169 cusecs of water.

The second flood warning would be issued once the water level touched 68.5 feet and water would be discharged after the level reaches 69 feet.