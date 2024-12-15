Flood alert announced for localities along Kollidam banks in Mayiladuthurai

TIRUCHY: As Kollidam witnessed heavy inflow, a flood alert sounded to people residing along the banks of the river in Mayiladuthurai. Residents were evacuated to relief camps, where the district collector had assured them of proper facilities and food.

The storage level reached 118 feet at Mettur dam on Saturday, and 18,000 cusecs of water were received in Upper Anicut, of which 10,000 cusecs were released to Kollidam and 8,000 cusecs to the Cauvery.

Mayiladuthurai district collector AP Mahabharathi issued a flood warning as it was expected to receive more water in Kollidam and asked the officials to evacuate the people residing along the banks across the district. The people from the low-lying areas, Kollidam banks and the flood-hit regions were shifted to the relief camps established in various places. The district collector visited the relief camp established at Arivalar AD Welfare Primary School and said that an adequate number of officials are deputed to oversee the pumping of stagnated water from the residential areas. As many as 70 families were lodged in a camp and were provided with all facilities until they could return to their houses.

“Due to heavy rains, 74 cattle, including 51 goats, died in the flash flood, while 232 thatched houses and 43 tiled roofed houses were damaged in the district. The residents would get compensation for their losses,” the collector said.