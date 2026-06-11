Flocking to TVK from other parties will repent soon: TTV Dhinakaran

Dhinakaran recalled his expulsion from AIADMK in 2017. “I was appointed deputy general secretary in 2017 and was removed within two months. I remained patient and later launched AMMK. The party has been functioning in Tamil Nadu for the past nine years,” he said.

He also pointed to earlier efforts to bring various factions together. Dhinakaran said that when former Union Home Minister Amit Shah invited him for discussions in 2021, talks were held on reunification, but the move did not materialise. Similar discussions took place ahead of the 2026 Assembly election, he added, with the common objective of restoring an AIADMK government in the State.

Dhinakaran reiterated that AMMK remains firmly within the AIADMK alliance. Referring to his party’s lone MLA, who later expressed support for the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, he said he had removed the legislator from the party. “If I had wanted, I could have extended support directly through our MLA. There were discussions on that as well. But I do not agree with politicians who contest in one alliance, win, and then switch sides for ministerial posts,” he said.

Stressing his continued support for AIADMK, Dhinakaran said, “I do not think a situation has arisen for both parties to become one. Let us wait and see.”

He also criticised TVK’s recent political moves, saying that Tamil Nadu politics had moved beyond traditional “horse-trading” practices in light of recent developments.