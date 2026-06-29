Flock of pigeon found dead near Karumbur lake, probe under way

CHENNAI: Over 50 pigeons were found dead under mysterious circumstances near Maraimalai Nagar, triggering panic among residents who feared it could be a case of bird flu.
The incident was reported in Karunilam and Karumbur villages under the Kattankulathur Panchayat Union, where farming is carried out on nearly 1,000 acres of farmland.
The Karumbur lake attracts hundreds of birds every day, including herons, waterfowl, parrots, cuckoos and pigeons that feed on scattered grains and crops in the fields.
The villagers said bird hunters frequently target the spot and use chemical-laced grains to trap birds. The poisoned birds are later collected and sold for meat. Residents and activists have repeatedly complained to forest officials, but no action has been taken, they say.
On Sunday afternoon, villagers noticed a group of pigeons lying dead near the lake, and a few birds were found struggling for life. This triggered panic about bird flu among the residents.
The issue was immediately reported to the Forest and Animal Husbandry departments. The officials said there is currently no outbreak of bird flu in Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram or Chennai's suburban areas. They noted that mass deaths of crows are only considered a warning sign of avian influenza.
Officials suspect that the birds may have consumed poisoned food placed by hunters and later flown to the nearby lake in search of water before collapsing.
Chengalpattu Forest Ranger Vidhyapathi said the dead pigeons had been collected and sent for post-mortem examination, and only after receiving the post-mortem report could they ascertain the exact cause of death - whether the birds were poisoned or if there is any disease involved. A complaint has also been lodged with the police, and an investigation is under way, he said.