Flights soon from Salem to B’luru, Hyderabad, Kochi

COIMBATORE: The restoration of flight services from Salem airport under Udan 5.0 scheme by two private airlines to three new destinations has rekindled expectations among the air passengers for better connectivity.

Two private airlines have come forward to operate from Salem airport to Kochi, Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

“Work orders have been issued by Airports Authority of India (AAI) to Alliance Air to operate from Bengaluru to Salem, Kochi and back to Salem and Bengaluru. Also, Indigo Airlines will operate from Bengaluru to Salem, Hyderabad and back to Salem and Bengaluru. Both the airlines are likely to operate during dawn to dusk from the month of September. However, the exact date of their operations will be announced by the airlines,” said G Ramesh, Director of Salem Airport.

The Salem airport has been lying idle after the solo flight service, which was operated by a private carrier between Salem and Chennai under the Udan 1 Scheme from March 25, 2018 flew last on June 2, 2021.

The state’s first flight service operated under Udan 1 was grounded during COVID-19 pandemic. Only Salem was listed under Udan 5.0 scheme again in Tamil Nadu.

Then the AAI took up the task of impressing upon several airlines to operate flights from Salem airport. “As the flight service operated between Salem and Chennai under Udan I had good patronage, we are hopeful that some other airlines may also evince interest to fly through this route,” he said.

The need for flight service to these new destinations has been a long time demand among air passengers and the business community.

“There are numerous trains to Kochi from Salem. But, introducing flight services will help in saving considerable journey time. Also, a flight service to Bengaluru will be of immense help to those flying to Mumbai and Delhi as they have to go by road to Bengaluru to take a flight. Also, many flyers took up an arduous journey either to Coimbatore or Chennai airports to take a flight to Mumbai and Delhi,” said K Mariappan, president of Tamil Nadu Small and Tiny Industries Association.

Further, Mariappan said the airlines could also explore the possibility of operating air carriers to Gujarat to tap the potential of the business class segment involved in textile trading. There is also a huge demand for flight services to Shirdi and Varanasi he said.