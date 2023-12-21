Flight services resume at Thoothukudi airport

CHENNAI: The flight services to Thoothukudi from Chennai airport resumed on Wednesday.

Flights to Thoothukudi were cancelled for two days due to heavy rain and flooding in the southern districts. The flights were operated until Sunday noon, but then the rain got torrential and most of the areas were inundated.

Later all the flights to Thoothukudi were cancelled on Monday and Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the rain stopped and the situation started to become normal in Thoothukudi, so the flight services resumed.

The first flight from Thoothukudi arrived at the Chennai airport at 9.20 am and from Chennai two flights departed to Thoothukudi at 10.15 am and 2.10 pm.

Most of the seats were full, as the people could not visit Thoothukudi for the last two days.