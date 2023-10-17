Begin typing your search...

Flight service resumes from Salem airport

Earlier, the airport had only one service between Salem and Chennai operated by a private carrier under the Udan-1 Scheme.

16 Oct 2023
Ministers KN Nehru and R Sakkarapani flagged off the Alliance Air flight. 

COIMBATORE: After lying idle for more than two years, the airport at Salem finally returned to action on Monday.

Ministers KN Nehru and R Sakkarapani flagged off the Alliance Air flight. The aircraft arrived from Bengaluru and flew to Kochi, carrying 16 passengers from Salem.

On its return, three passengers arrived from Kochi before proceeding to Bengaluru.

Earlier, the airport had only one service between Salem and Chennai operated by a private carrier under the Udan-1 Scheme.



