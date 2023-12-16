Fleeing wife attacker dies in accident

TIRUCHY: A man from Thanjavur, who assaulted three persons including his wife with a machete and sped in a car, died in an accident after the car collided with a lorry on Friday. Meanwhile, of the three victims of the attack who sustained injuries, one person died and others, including his wife, are undergoing treatment.

It is said, the man, Sundar Ganesh (42) from Victoria Nagar near Nanjikottai road in Thanjavur, had a frequent quarrel on selling their house they recently bought in the locality. While Ganesh, who was working as a gold appraiser in a private bank, quit the job two year ago, his wife Nithya (39) was working as a manager of a nationalised bank in Thanjavur.

On Friday morning, there was an argument between them over the same issue and Ganesh, in a fit of rage, damaged the household items including the TV. When Nithya tried to stop him, he took a machete and assaulted Nithya in which she sustained severe injuries on her neck and both hands.

The milk depot where two were attacked,

When Nithya screamed for help, Ganesh ran out of the house and took the car and sped from the spot. On the way, he stopped at Parisutham Nagar and assaulted Thamarai Selvan (35) and Gopi (32), who were running a milk depot and continued the travel.

However, Ganesh, driving at a high speed in Thanjavur- Tiruchy bypass, lost his control when he was nearing Sengipatti and hit a lorry coming in the opposite direction. He died on the spot.

In the meantime, the public rushed Nithya to a private hospital and Thamarai Selvan and Gopi were rushed to Thanjavur medical college hospital. Gopi succumbed to his injuries later.

Separate cases were registered by Thanjavur Medical College, Thanjavur South and Sengipatti police and investigations are underway.