Fleecing Tasmac staff to face suspension, dismissal

According to a circular, action can be initiated if a consumer complains about liquor being sold above MRP or if the violation is detected during surprise inspections. Disciplinary action can be taken only after the allegation is verified and the rules apply to supervisors, salesmen, and assistant salesmen at Tasmac retail outlets.

Those found guilty of a first offence will be suspended for one month without pay and fined. Before returning to work, they must give a written undertaking that they will not repeat the offence. They will also be transferred to another shop with lower sales within the same district.