Fleecing Tasmac staff to face suspension, dismissal

CHENNAI: Tightening the measures to stop employees from collecting money over and above the maximum retail price (MRP), Tasmac has decided to suspend, transfer, and even dismiss repeat offenders. Earlier, the punishment was largely limited to fines.
According to a circular, action can be initiated if a consumer complains about liquor being sold above MRP or if the violation is detected during surprise inspections. Disciplinary action can be taken only after the allegation is verified and the rules apply to supervisors, salesmen, and assistant salesmen at Tasmac retail outlets.
Those found guilty of a first offence will be suspended for one month without pay and fined. Before returning to work, they must give a written undertaking that they will not repeat the offence. They will also be transferred to another shop with lower sales within the same district.
For a second offence, the employee will be suspended for three months without pay and fined. After giving a similar undertaking, the employee will be shifted to a Tasmac depot in the same district, where they must work for at least three months before any further posting.
If caught for a third time, the employee will be suspended, issued a charge memo, and if the charge is proved in a departmental enquiry, the staffer will be dismissed from service.
The circular also directs district managers to record every suspension and dismissal in the employee's service records and maintain a separate register of MRP violation cases for each shop. District managers have also been asked to inform all employees about the revised rules, obtain their acknowledgement and keep the records on file.
The new instructions, issued by Tasmac managing director K Nandakumar on July 24, have been brought into force following directions of the Madras High Court.