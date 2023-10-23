Flagpole issue: Annamalai takes dig at DMK, says party working to develop BJP

CHENNAI: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president K Annamalai on Sunday said that the ruling DMK is working on to develop the saffron party in the state. In his sarcastic words, Annamalai said, “The arrest of BJP workers in the flagpole issue is good for the saffron party. There are two types of growth in political parties. One is growing on its own and the second thing is other parties helping another to grow. Likewise, the ruling DMK is helping BJP to grow in Saint Tiruvalluvar’s land.”

Further, the IPS-officer-turned-politician questioned the ruling DMK government that how many DMK flagpoles have been given permission in Chennai. “Nearly, 10,000 flagpoles will be installed within the next 100 days from November 1. Flagpoles were installed in some areas, including Coimbatore and Madurai on Sunday itself. DMK thinks that marriages will stop if the comb is hidden, but, the BJP workers, who installed the flagpoles late, will now install it quickly after the incident,” Annamalai told reporters here after visiting the workers who were beaten up by the police early on Saturday in Panaiyur.