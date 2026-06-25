Flagging off new 300 buses, CM Vijay goes on ride on Perambur route

The vehicles, including 164 powered by diesel and 136 CNG, were procured at a cost of Rs 127.21 crore.

After flagging off the buses, Vijay boarded Route 29A, which operates from Anna Square to Perambur, his constituency. During the journey, he greeted the driver and conductor, purchased a ticket, and interacted with the transport staff. He was also seen recording parts of the journey on his mobile phone and engaging in a cheerful conversation with the conductor.