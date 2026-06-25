Flagging off new 300 buses, CM Vijay goes on ride on Perambur route

CHENNAI: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Thursday flagged off 300 new buses of the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) from the Secretariat and surprised commuters by travelling in one of the newly launched buses on the Anna Square–Perambur route.
The vehicles, including 164 powered by diesel and 136 CNG, were procured at a cost of Rs 127.21 crore.
After flagging off the buses, Vijay boarded Route 29A, which operates from Anna Square to Perambur, his constituency. During the journey, he greeted the driver and conductor, purchased a ticket, and interacted with the transport staff. He was also seen recording parts of the journey on his mobile phone and engaging in a cheerful conversation with the conductor.
The Chief Minister travelled from the Secretariat along Kamarajar Salai up to the Lighthouse before returning on the same bus.
Taking a ride while flagging off vehicles is not new for the chief minister. Earlier, he test-drove vehicles during the inauguration of Health Department ambulances and also drove patrol vehicles while launching the "Singappen" women's safety initiative.
Transport Minister A Vijay Tamilan Parthiban and senior government officials accompanied the Chief Minister during the flagging-off ceremony.
The event came days after criticism from opposition leaders over the delay in using the new buses. Several of the vehicles had reportedly remained parked at the Kelambakkam bus depot for the past few days, with drivers and conductors alleging inadequate basic facilities during the waiting period.