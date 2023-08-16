Flag falls down at MLA event in Kumbakonam

TIRUCHY: Tension prevailed at Kumbaoknam as the flag fell down soon after it was hoisted by DMK MLA Anbalagan during the Independence Day celebrations on Tuesday.

Angered by the incident, the legislator pulled up the organisers and left the spot in a huff. The video of the incident went viral on social media.

Sources said that the Independence Day celebration was organised by a private organisation at Porter Town Hall in Kumbakonam. DMK MLA Anbalagan and NCC battalion Colonel Chandra Sekaran and were scheduled to hoist the Tricolour. When they hoisted the flag, it fell down as the knots were reportedly not tight. Soon there was commotion and the MLA Anbalagan shouted at the organisers and even raised his fists, which triggered tension for a while and he left the spot in a huff. Meanwhile, the organisers brought another flag, which was hoisted by the Colonel. He also garlanded the statue of Swami Vivekananda.

The video of the event went viral across social media and triggered a debate in the region.

Vellore: Doubts whether Tuesday’s celebration of the nation’s Independence was the 76th or 77th I-Day resulted in the Vellore and Ranipet district administrations safely leaving this out in the banners put up at the official venues for the functions. While news relating to PM’s participation in the celebrations stated that this was the 77th I-Day, locally Vellore Corporation had placed a banner at its office stating that this was the 76th Independence Day. Even the official invitation printed by the Vellore district administration was silent on this issue. Finally, it was left to a senior official to clarify that if the first Independence Day on August 15, 1947 was taken into account, then Tuesday saw the nation celebrating the 77th I-Day. But, if the calculation was based on deducting 1947 from 2023 then it would be the 76th I-Day.