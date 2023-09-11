Fix water contamination issues on high priority, Chief Secy tells collectors

CHENNAI: Shiv Das Meena’s instructions come in the wake of a 44-year-old woman dying last week of suspected water contamination. In a Demi Official (DO) letter issued to the collectors, the CS has urged measures including identification and repair of damaged and leaky pipe- lines.

The administrative head of the state also high-lighted the importance of protecting overhead tanks and reservoirs, while also addressing pollution sources.

The officials have been ordered to ensure regular cleaning and chlorination, enhanced quality surveillance of water sources.

As per the directions of Shiv Das Meena, the efforts have to be made in collaboration with multiple wings of the state government including TWAD Board and Rural Development Department. Educating the public through effective communication campaigns and putting into place a proper grievances redressal mechanism have also been under-scored in the DO letter.

The district level comprehensive assessment is supposed to be completed on or before September 30, 2023

and a detailed report should be submitted to the Principal Secretary (Municipal Administration and Water Supply) and Principal Secretary (Rural Development and Panchayat Raj), read the notification issued by the CS. This apparently will enable higher officials to track the progress and outcomes.

Tamil Nadu was named the top-performing state by the Indian government for covering up to 60% of house-

holds with Functional Household Tap Connections (FHTC) as part of the Jal Jeevan Mission. However, people falling sick because of water pollution and poisoning are rising at an extremely alarming rate which deems quick action on part of government officials.

In this regard, the CS has asked for increased surveillance and monitoring of the quality of the drinking water supply.