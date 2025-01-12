Fix new meters or re-work existing ones with ToD programme: TNPDCL

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Ltd (TNPDCL) has instructed its Superintending Engineers (SE) to immediately fix the new meter with the Time of the Day (ToD) programme, or re-programme the ToD in the existing meter.

This decision has come against the backdrop of requests from LT consumers seeking a 5% reduction as an incentive for night-hour rebate.

In a circular, Chief Financial Controller, Revenue (FAC), TNPDCL, said that the Divisional Electrical Engineer, Railways, had requested an incentive for night hours in respect of their 708 Low-Tension commercial tariff service connections. The circular also asked the Material Management wing to make necessary arrangements to implement the ToD meters in the LT services as per the TNERC order.

Following the request, the TNPDCL instructed its officials to immediately fix the ToD meters in all the LT 2B(1) and 2B(2), 3(B) and 5 tariff categories to avoid the revenue loss. In the tariff order in September 2022, the Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission (TNERC) extended the Time of the Day tariff to the LT connections from the HT.

TNERC had introduced the ToD charges for the LT and LTCT consumers. They had to pay 25% additional charges for energy consumption during peak hours – 6-10 am and 6-10 pm. The reduction of 5% on energy charges was requested from 10 pm to 5 am as an incentive for night consumption.

The ToD meters were fixed for the HT and LT Current Transformer consumers by Tangedco but it had not installed the ToD meters for most of the LT consumers even after two years. Until the installation, the commission had allowed Tangedco to collect 25% extra on the energy charges for 20% of the total consumption as ToD charges from the LT category consumers.

If the consumer insisted on installing ToD meters, Tangedco should fix the meter within 15 days or permit the consumer to procure and supply the meter on his/her own, the TNERC order said.

After protests by the MSMEs on tariff hikes, collection of the peak hour charges and other issues, the State government passed an order in November 2023 to waive the peak hour charges for the LT 3(B) consumers, which cater to the MSMEs.

Time of the Day (ToD) charges