Fix higher fair price for sugarcane, TN farmers tell Centre

COIMBATORE: With the state government commencing the purchase of cane in bulk to be given in PDS outlets, the farmers in Salem are relieved that their produce is fetching a reasonable price.

“A bundle of 20 sugarcanes is sold directly by farmers at a reasonable price of Rs 350 to Rs 420 in Poolampatti near Edappadi in Salem. Over the last few days, the farmers have been busy harvesting cane grown on over 2,000 acres in Cauvery basin areas in Poolampatti, Kudakkal, Kuppanur, Pillukurichi, Nedungulam, and Koneripatti areas. Cane grown in our region is most sought after for its taste because of the fertile soil and good water facilities,” said S Murugesan, a farmer from Poolampatti.

Traders buy cane in bulk from this region to be sent to other states like Gujarat and Hyderabad. Officials from cooperative departments have also been camping in Salem, Namakkal, and Erode districts to procure cane to be given in the Pongal kits to ration card holders in PDS shops.

Meanwhile, S Nalla Gounder, vice president of Tamil Nadu Sugarcane Farmers Association said the area of cane harvested in Tamil Nadu has dipped drastically because of poor returns.

The state government gave a supportive price of Rs 215 per tonne for the financial year 2023-2024. And, the Central government announced a Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) of Rs 3,400 per tonne for the 2024-2025 sugar cane crushing season at a recovery rate of 10.25 per cent.

“But farmers in Tamil Nadu command only lesser FRP for their produce because of low sugar yield from our produce. Farmers from Maharashtra and Karnataka get a higher FRP because of the higher sugar content in their cane, while sugar recovery is meagre at 8.5 per cent in the state. We demand to fix a minimum FRP of Rs 5,500,” said S Nalla Gounder.

The yield of cane has gone down from up to 60 tonnes per acre in Tamil Nadu until a few years ago to an average of 35 tonnes to 45 tonnes per acre now as the soil has lost its fertility due to the high use of pesticides and fertilizers. The labour shortage is another major concern for farmers.

NOT SO SWEET

Rs 1,320 to Rs 1,450 per sippam is the price range of jaggery

4,000 to 2,000 sippams is the drop in production for the past few years

500 to less than 150 has been the plunge in jaggery producers after COVID-19 pandemic

Rs 3,500 per tonne is the price of sugarcane in Salem

Rs 350 to Rs 420 is the price of a bundle of 20 sugarcanes in Edappadi

Rs 3,400 per tonne is the FRP of cane fixed for 2024-25

Rs 5,500 per tonne is what farmers demand as FRP

Manufacturers demand the government to provide jaggery in Pongal kits

Jaggery produced in Salem is in high demand due to its quality, aroma, and sweetness