Fix accountability for unprecedented blot, demands EPS

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary and Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday demanded accountability from the State government for the cancellation of the TNPSC examination, calling it a reflection of administrative failure.
In a statement, Palaniswami said the Group 2A mains examination cancellation exposed the State government’s inability to conduct public service examinations in an orderly manner.
He pointed to irregularities in hall tickets and examination centres, which he said were unprecedented in the history of Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission examinations.
Describing the cancellation on the day of the examination as unprecedented, Palaniswami said the episode revealed the true state of governance under the DMK regime.
He said that in several centres, candidates were unaware of the postponement and had already begun writing the examination, leading to confusion and distress among aspirants.
He criticised the government’s explanation of a “technical fault”, saying it had undermined years of preparation, sacrifice and the hopes of lakhs of young aspirants.
Referring to the government’s claims that Tamil Nadu has been transformed into a “superstar” State, Palaniswami said the administration had failed to conduct even a single competitive examination properly.
He also said the DMK has not fulfilled its 2021 election promise of providing 5.5 lakh jobs.
The latest episode, he added, showed that the government lacked the basic capacity to conduct recruitment examinations transparently.
Palaniswami urged the government to put in place concrete and systematic measures to ensure that such lapses did not recur.
He said the AIADMK government to be formed in 2026 would protect the aspirations of the youth and work to fulfil their dreams.