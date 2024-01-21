Five youths held with 4.6 kg meth, 1.4 kg Opium in Chennai

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Police (GCP) on Saturday arrested five youths who were allegedly in possession of 4.6 kg of methamphetamine and 1.4 kg of Opium meant for distribution to peddlers.

As part of the ‘Drive against drugs’ campaign, City police teams led by Inspectors have been keeping constant vigil in their jurisdictions to restrict the movement of contraband.

Accordingly, Thiruvottiyur police had received a tip-off about the movement of narcotic substances within their jurisdiction and a team was formed to monitor the suspects.

At Sathuma Nagar, Girija Nagar main road, Thiruvottiyur police rounded up a group of five whose movements were suspicious. On checking their baggage, police found the narcotic substances after which they were arrested.

The five youths - K Suhail Ahamed (20), J Yasin (21), M Jayanathan (21), B Raja (19), and K Dhanush (19) - were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.