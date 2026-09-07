Five years after she was found in Himachal, Tamil Nadu woman’s family traced to Panaiyur

But returning her to the State is still unclear, not just due to the administrative coordination between officials in the two states but with Saira’s only known relative now living in Kuwait.

Bano, around 50, was found at the Mandi bus stand in August 2021 and has since been under care at a One Stop Centre.

Her family could not be traced for years as she was unable to provide enough information about herself and had difficulty communicating in Hindi. Also, Saira’s struggle with mental health issues made the situation worse.

“She was unable to provide enough information about herself,” said Sub-Divisional Magistrate N Samritika, who met Saira during a visit to the centre in August 2026. “I happened to know that she was very aggressive initially, she used to beat others. Subsequent treatment and trust building have calmed her nerves down. Yet, she was unable to communicate.”