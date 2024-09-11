Five TN men arrested for promising jobs under NGO, Rs 1.5 crore swindled

CHENNAI: Five former office bearers of an NGO, Peace Scouts Guide India, were arrested by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the city police for allegedly cheating at least 23 persons of Rs 1.5 crore, promising them jobs and positions in the scouts and guides.

Peace Scouts Guide India, an Uttar Pradesh-based NGO had issued a public notice in a newspaper stating that the services of the accused persons were terminated. The arrested persons were identified as Vimal, Arivalagan, Chellapandi, Thirumurugan, and Udayakumar -- Tamil Nadu office bearers of the NGO.

The five accused had sought money from several persons under the NGO’s name, claiming they could get positions as district organisation commissioner, scoutmaster, and scout guide captain. Some were even given fake appointment orders. The CCB initiated investigations based on a complaint from one Isakkiammal, who gave Rs 6.5 lakh to the accused to get the district organisation commissioner post.

Investigators found that Isakkiammal transferred the cash in various instalments and sought back the money when they did not keep their promise.

Police found that the accused had cheated 22 others apart from Isakkiammal to the tune of Rs 1.5 crore. The police team arrested the five suspects. They were remanded in judicial custody after being produced before a magistrate court in the city on Monday.