Five-tier security in place ahead of Prez Murmu's visit to Theppakadu elephant camp

COIMBATORE: A five tier security is in place at the Nilgiris in view of President Droupadi Murmu’s visit to Theppakadu elephant camp in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) on Saturday.

More than 1000 cops roped in from various districts were deployed in Mudumalai and Masinagudi areas. The security arrangements were supervised by West Zone IG R Sudhakar and as well as Superintendent of Police from five districts, 18 DSP’s and 36 inspectors.

The Theppakadu elephant camp has been brought under the police ring. Also, the anti-naxal wing and police have taken up joint patrols in the forest areas as part of heightened security.

Security forces performed a mock vehicle drill on the President’s route from the helipad in Masinagudi to Theppakadu elephant camp around 3pm on Friday. During the mock drill, vehicle movement was stopped on the busy stretch for a few hours. However, vehicles were allowed as usual on the Mysuru- Gudalur National Highways.

Already, the resorts and lodges were shut in MTR and advance bookings made by tourists for forest guest houses were cancelled and amount refunded. Tourists were also barred from visiting the Theppakadu elephant camp and ‘no fly zone’ rule was implemented strictly.

The president is scheduled to arrive in Mysuru in Karnataka by a special flight from Delhi and reach Masinagudi by a chopper.