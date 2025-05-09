Five-tier security arrangements deployed at Tiruchy Airport amid India-Pakistan border tensions

CHENNAI: In response to escalating tensions along the India-Pakistan border, a five-tier security system has been implemented at Tiruchy airport.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, vehicles entering the airport premises are being closely monitored and allowed entry only after inspection by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

Passengers luggage is screened using scanners, and their documents are also being verified.

Surveillance has been intensified in the surrounding areas of the airport.

Arriving passengers undergo multiple level of security screening

This security check is expected to remain in place until May 18.

Also Read: Security intensified at Chennai Airport amid India - Pakistan border tensions