Security intensified at Chennai Airport amid India - Pakistan border tensions 

CHENNAI: In response to escalating tensions along the India-Pakistan border, security has been intensified at Chennai Airport, with new measures being introduced to safeguard passengers, airport operations.

Personnel from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indian Air Force, and local police assigned to airport duty have been placed on high alert.

All leaves have been canceled with immediate effect, and those already on leave have been ordered to report back for duty.

According to reports, exemptions will be granted only under extreme circumstances, such as medical emergencies, even then for a single day alone.

The airport has suspended the issuance of temporary visitor passes which was earlier granted by duty managers for individuals accompanying passengers.

People requiring urgent access in to restricted areas within the airport must now apply through the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS).

The increased security comes amid nationwide air traffic restrictions implemented by the Indian government, including the temporary closure of airports in border areas.

As a result, several flights at Chennai Airport stand cancelled.

Authorities have advised passengers to contact their airlines to verify flight schedules before travelling to the airport.

Security measures at Chennai Airport now include intensive screening procedures.

Restrictions have also been imposed on carrying liquids, powders, and certain personal items.

Identity documents such as passports and ID cards are being thoroughly scrutinised to prevent misuse or the use of forged documents.

Multiple layers of security have been deployed throughout the airport complex.

Additional personnel have been stationed at security checkpoints, cargo loading zones, aircraft refueling points, and parking areas.

The airport has been placed under full security, with bomb detection squads and sniffer dogs conducting continuous surveillance to detect any suspicious activity.

Authorities maintain that these measures are precautionary and in line with national security directives.

Passengers are advised to arrive at the airport well in advance of departure times and cooperate with security personnel to avoid delays.