Five-state election: TN BJP burst firecrackers to celebrate the victory

CHENNAI: State BJP cadres on Sunday burst firecrackers and distributed sweets as the party was leading in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, according to the latest figures of vote counting in these states.



State BJP leaders Vinoj P Selvam, Aditya, Radhakrishnan along with their cadres celebrated the victory of the saffron party by bursting firecrackers and distributing sweets near Anna Arch at Anna Nagar here.

Also, other leaders celebrated the victory at Kamalalayam, state BJP headquarters.

Speaking about the victory, state BJP president K Annamalai said, "A curtain raiser to the 2024 parliamentary elections, the poll results for the four-states reflect the mood of the nation and the underlying sentiment of the results reflects that people have chosen the development politics of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and has rejected the divisive politics of the INDI Alliance."

"18 years of pro-incumbency in Madhya Pradesh proved the successful last-mile deliverance of social welfare measures by the MP BJP government. The people of Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh rejected the Congress party for their corrupt practices and 10 Janpath-centric politics. From Just 6.9 per cent vote share in 2018, Telangana BJP has today doubled its vote share to 13.8 per cent. Once again, Modi will come as the PM in 2024," Annamalai said in a social media post.