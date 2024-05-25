Five stage polls predict ouster of Modi regime: TNCC chief Selvaperunthagai

CHENNAI: Slamming Prime Minister Narendra Modi for relying only on communal polarization to win the Parliamentary polls, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K Selvaperunthagai on Friday said that the five stages of Parliamentary polls held so far predicted the ouster of the BJP regime.

Elaborating on the enormity of unemployment in the country under the ten-year Modi rule, Selvaperunthagai borrowed the findings of the CMIE (Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy) on the unemployment issue and said that Modi was leveling baseless and cheap allegations against Congress among the opposition leaders in every state he campaigned, unmindful of the PM post he holds.

His campaign, instead of winning over voters' support, was contributing to strong opposition among the people, the TNCC chief added, claiming the predictions of the five stages of the Parliamentary polls demonstrate the ouster of the Modi regime.

Modi was dreaming of winning the 2024 Lok Sabha polls by communally dividing the people, like he did in 2019, but the people affected by unemployment, price rise and farmers issue want to teach a lesson and defeat the Modi regime the same way they did to the BJP regime in 2004, Selvaperunthagai added.

Referring to the two crore jobs per year promised by Modi before the 2014 LS polls, the TNCC president drew a parallel between contemporary unemployment levels in India (23%) and Pakistan (12%), Selvaperunthagai said that about 38% (13,400) of the 21,500 graduates of IITs could not secure a job in 2024 and the number was only 3,400 two years ago.

Claiming that about six IIT students have committed suicide in the last six years due to the lack of employment opportunities, the TNCC chief said that information obtained from the union government through RTI suggest that about 67% of the post graduates from engineering colleges could be provided jobs and lack of employment opportunities to even students from high profile institutions was creating unrest among the students.