Five per cent drop in fatal road accidents in 2024, says TN Police

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Police claimed that their active enforcement and efforts to improve road safety has brought about a five percent reduction in fatal road accidents in the state this year, compared to the previous year.

In the year 2024 (upto July), 10,066 fatal accident cases have been reported with 10,536 people losing their lives.

In 2023 (upto July), 10,589 fatal accident cases were reported with 11,106 people losing their lives.

“Due to active enforcement and other efforts by the Police, there is reduction of 523 (5%) fatal accidents. The number of lives lost too had decreased by 570 when compared to last year,” an official statement said.

Stringent enforcement measures coupled with special drives was the reason for the reduction in fatal accidents, police said.

Upto July 2024, Police have booked 6.6 lakh cases under various heads including overspeeding, signal jumping, drunk driving, using mobile phones while driving, overloaded goods vehicles among others.

Additionally, 35.7 lakh cases have been registered against two-wheeler riders and pillions not wearing helmets and 3.3 lakh cases against those driving without wearing seat belts.

This year (upto July), 76, 15,713 cases have been registered for violations of the Motor Vehicle Act.

Recommendations have been sent to the Regional Transport Officer (RTO) for suspension of the driving licenses of 1.82 lakh individuals for violating motor vehicle rules, and 39,924 number of driving licenses were suspended by the authorities.

Highlighting the role of 218 highway patrol vehicles, centrally monitored from headquarters, the state police said that highway patrol vehicles across all districts and cities in Tamil Nadu have rescued 8,809 individuals who were critically injured in road accidents and sent them within the golden hours for medical treatment, thereby saving the precious lives.