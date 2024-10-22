Five pairs of special trains announced to clear extra rush of passengers during Deepavali; check details

CHENNAI: Southern Railway has announced five pairs of special trains to clear extra rush of passengers during Deepavali.

Train No 06001 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Kanniyakumari Superfast Festival Special will leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 23.45 hrs on 29th October & 05th November (Tuesday) and reach Kanniyakumari at 12.15 hrs the next day (2 Services).

Train No. 06002 Kanniyakumari – Chennai Egmore Superfast Festival Special will leave Kanniyakumari at 14.45 hrs on 30th October & 06th November (Wednesday) and reach Chennai Egmore at 03.15 hrs the next day (2 Services).

Train No 06005 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Sengottai Festival Special will leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 19.00 hrs on 30th October & 06th November (Wednesday) and reach Sengottai at 09.20 hrs the next day (2 Services).

Train No. 06006 Sengottai – Dr MGR Chennai Central Festival Special will leave Sengottai at 19.30 hrs on 31st October & 07th November (Thursday) and reach Dr MGR Chennai Central at 09.30 hrs the next day (2 Services).

Train No. 06037 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Mangaluru Jn Festival Special will leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 23.50 hrs on 02nd November (Saturday) and reach Mangaluru Jn at 16.00 hrs the next day (1 Service). Train No. 06038 Mangaluru Jn – Dr MGR Chennai Central Festival Special will leave Mangaluru Jn at 18.00 hrs on 03rd November (Sunday) and reach Dr MGR Chennai Central at 11.10 hrs the next day (1 Service).

Train No. 06049 Tambaram – Kanniyakumari Superfast Festival Special will leave Tambaram at 00.35 hrs on 29th October, 05th & 12th November (Tuesday) and reach Kanniyakumari at 12.15 hrs the same day (3 Services).

Train No. 06050 Kanniyakumari – Tambaram Superfast Festival Special will leave Kanniyakumari at 15.35 hrs on 29th October, 05th & 12th November (Tuesday) and reach Tambaram at 04.20 hrs the next day (3 Services).

Train No. 06039 Kochuveli – SMVT Bengaluru Antyodaya Special will leave Kochuveli at 18.05 hrs on 04th November (Monday) and reach SMVT Bengaluru at 10.55 hrs, the next day (1 Service).

Train No. 06040 SMVT Bengaluru – Kochuveli Antyodaya Special will leave SMVT Bengaluru at 12.45 hrs on 05th November (Tuesday) and reach Kochuveli at 05.00 hrs, the next day (1 Service).

Advance reservation for the above special trains will open at 8hrs on November 23, from Southern Railway end, a release issued by Southern Railway said.