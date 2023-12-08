Five nodal officers appointed with regard to reopening of TN schools on Monday

CHENNAI: As the schools in Tamil Nadu are expected to be reopened from Monday after one week's holiday due to flooding caused by Michaung cyclone, the School Education Department has appointed five joint directors as nodal officers for field work in the rain ravaged districts including Chennai.

The nodal officers will also look into other districts such as Chengalpet, Kancheepuram, Thiruvallur and Ranipet, which was also severely affected by the cyclone.

The Directorate of School Education, in a circular, said that P A Naresh will be in-charge of Chennai, P Ponniah will be covering Kancheepuram, S Amuthavalli will monitor Chengalpet, M Ramasamy will be travelling to Thiruvallur and Pon Kumar will take care of Ranipet.

The circular further said that these authorities along with their senior colleagues will camp at their respective districts and collect the reports from the schools about the implementation of standard operating procedures.

A senior official from the School Education Department said that the authorities will complete their task this Sunday so that the schools will be reopened on Monday (December 11).

"The reports from the schools include measures that were taken to check the structure of the building, cleaning the classrooms, checking the electricity connections, present position of compound walls, removing all the garbage inside the premises and providing pure drinking water facilities".

Stating that the reports received from the schools will also be verified by surprise check by the authorities concerned, he said "the management of all the schools including private institutions were instructed that all the rain related works should be completed on or before this Sunday".

Meanwhile, the directorate also gave strict instructions to the private schools that the institutions should not be open on Saturday for any reasons. A separate circular also said that stringent action would be taken against the management of the private schools if they open the schools on Saturday without the permission of the authorities concerned.