Five more arrested in murder of man whose body was found dumped along Tiruvottiyur High road

CHENNAI: Avadi City Police on Monday arrested five more persons in connection with the murder of a man, whose severed body was found dumped along the Tiruvottiyur High road on Sunday morning.

The victim, later identified as Ashwin Kumar (26) of Vanjivakkam was murdered elsewhere but his body was wrapped in a green bedsheet and dumped in Minjur police limits, probe revealed.

His severed head was dumped in a cemetery in Perungavoor.

Preliminary investigations suggested that the deceased was hacked to death by the relatives of a woman with whom Ashwin was supposedly in a relationship with two years ago, a senior police official said.

Ashwin had allegedly broken up with her and had married another woman he had recently got acquainted with on social media.

Later in the day, E Ajith (21), cousin brother of the woman was arrested.

On Monday, Police arrested E Jayakumar (22), G Karthi (26), A Mano (27), R Devaraj (29) and E Mohan (26).

All the accused were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.