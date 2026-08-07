Five months on, no takers for new vegetable market in Tiruvallur

The market was built at Rs 1.87 crore and inaugurated in March 2026 by former Chief Minister MK Stalin, and it has failed to attract a single contractor through the tender process.

Sources in the Tiruvallur Municipality admitted that five separate attempts were made to auction and tender the shops at the newly constructed vegetable market at Ikkadu Road, but contractors did not show any interest.

"Acknowledging the lack of interest from bidders to take up the space, the municipality is planning to use the old bus terminus for the new vegetable market. Once the bus operations are fully transitioned to the new terminus in Vengadanallur," sources told DT Next.Vegetable vendors pointed out that the new market complex is located outside the town. Shifting their business would severely impact daily footfall and business.