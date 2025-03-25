Five-member team from TN to depart for Sri Lanka to meet imprisoned fishermen

CHENNAI: A five-member team will leave for Sri Lanka to meet the fishermen imprisoned in Sri Lanka jails and make arrangements for their release.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the team including VP Sesuraja, President of the Traditional Indian Fishermen Welfare Association, Rameswaram, and four other members, are scheduled to board a 2 pm flight from Tiruchy to Colombo on Tuesday.

The team planned to inspect the confiscated boats and meet with the Sri Lankan Fisheries Minister to request the release of the imprisoned fishermen.

They are scheduled to return to Tamil Nadu on April 1.