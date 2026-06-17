Five-member gang escapes after assaulting police during robbery

According to police, the accused threatened R Kesavan (19), a native of Virudhunagar district and a third-year B.Com student at a private college in Coimbatore, and snatched a two-sovereign gold chain from him. Kesavan was residing in the house along with six other students.

Police said four of the students had stepped out, while Kesavan and two others were at home when five men entered the premises at night. The group allegedly threatened the students with a knife and demanded Rs 2 lakh after confining them in the house.