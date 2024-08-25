Begin typing your search...
Five killed, over 10 injured in multi-vehicle crash on Perandapalli NH
CHENNAI: Five people were killed in a multi-vehicle collision near Perandapalli National Highway near Hosur in Krishnagiri district.
In total, 13 vehicles rammed into each other, as reported by Maalai Malar.
The mishap involve 8 cars, 4 trucks and a bus.
Five people were killed on the spot while more than 10 people have been seriously injured.
Those injured have been rescued and admitted to a hospital.
The accident led to a heavy traffic jam on both sides of the national highway.
The police have registered a case and are investigating the cause of the accident.
