Five killed in Sankarankovil accident

MADURAI: Five persons were killed and four others injured in a road accident, which occurred near Sankarankovil, Tenkasi district on Wednesday evening.

The ill-fated victims were travelling in a car from Tiruchendur to Rediapatti Panthapuli. The car collided with a school van, sources said. While five victims succumbed to injuries on the spot, four others, who travelled in the school van, suffered injuries and were admitted to Sankarankovil Government Hospital, where Tenkasi Collector D Ravichandran paid a visit.

The deceased victims were identified as Gurusamy (45), his wife Veluthai (34), his son Manoj Kumar (22), mother-in-law Udayammal (59) and car driver Ayyanar, sources said. Panavadalichatram police filed a case.