The accident occurred near Kothurpatty four road within Jambunathapuram police station limits at around 4.05 pm, when 10 people were returning to Thirukattupalli in Thanjavur district after attending an ear-piercing ceremony at Erumapatti in Namakkal district, they added.

While five occupants died on the spot, three others succumbed to their injuries at the Musiri Government Hospital, police said.