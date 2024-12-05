Five held for robbery, Madurai cops recover gold worth Rs 1.48 crore

MADURAI: Madurai city police arrested five men in connection to a robbery and recovered two kilograms of jewellery from them.

The accused have been identified as Muthulingam (41), Bhagyaraj (39) of Madurai, Muthu Manikandan (26) of Tirunelveli, Chellapandi (43) of Pallavaram, Chennai and Nagendran (48) alias Surya of Pammal, Chennai. The recovered sovereigns of jewels are worth Rs 1.48 crore.

The special team also seized nine cell phones, Rs 3,500 cash, a knife and a car from the accused. The incident occurred near the Madurai railway junction on November 23 when a jeweller was abducted in a car by the accused and robbed jewels from him.