Five held for flying drones above Big Temple

TIRUCHY: Thanjavur policeon Saturday arrested five persons for flying drones atop the Big Temple. The police have seized two drones.

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), which is controlling the temple, has banned flying of drones in and around the Big Temple. Despite the ban, a few persons found to be shooting the temple using drones during the Sadaya vizha and spreading in the social media.

Following this, the ASI officials lodged a complaint with the Thanjavur South police. The police went to the temple premises on Saturday and found a youth who was identified later as Prakash (21) from Woraiyur in Tiruchy district and arrested him and seized his drone.Similarly, on Friday, the police arrested Kaviarasan (21), Abhith (19), Thennarasu (19) and Surya (19), all from Usilampatti in Madurai, while they were video recording the temple .