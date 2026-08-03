Five from Chennai, including a girl child, killed in road accident in Madurai

In the impact, five occupants of the car died on the spot. The police identified four of the deceased as Sriman of Madipakkam, Chennai, Rajakumari, Ranja and three-year-old Pranika, all reported to belong to the same family. The identity of the fifth deceased, who was travelling with the family, is yet to be established, the police said.

Personnel from the Fire and Rescue Services Department, the police and the 108 ambulance service rescued two persons who sustained grievous injuries and rushed them to the Melur Government Hospital for treatment. Of the two injured survivors, one was a passenger in the Chennai car, while the other was travelling in the second car heading toward Tiruchy.

The accident caused severe traffic disruption in the area. The Melur police cleared the traffic, registered a case and are investigating the incident.