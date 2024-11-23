Five fishermen repatriated from Sri Lanka return to Chennai

CHENNAI: Five Tamil Nadu fishermen who the Sri Lankan Coast Guard arrested returned to Chennai on Thursday.

A group of fishermen from Rameshwaram and Pudukottai went fishing in the sea on October 9.

The Sri Lankan coast guard surrounded and arrested the fisherman.

Their boats were seized for crossing the border. Based on their families’ request, Tamil Nadu CM Stalin requested the Central government to take immediate action.

Following that with the help of the Indian embassy in Sri Lanka all five fishermen were released from the prison and they were handed over to the Indian officials.