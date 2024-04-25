Five District Collectors appear before ED investigators in case linked to illegal sand mining

CHENNAI: As part of the ongoing investigation by the Enforcement Directorate on sand mafia in Tamil Nadu, as many as five district collectors appeared before the ED officials on Thursday.

The case is linked to the ongoing inquiry into the money laundering case linked to the illegal sand mining in the state especially on the Cauvery River basin.

District collectors from Tiruchy, Thanjavur, Vellore, Karur and Ariyalur appeared before the ED officials.

"They (District Collectors) came in the morning. Enquiry is still going on " ED sources said.