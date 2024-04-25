Begin typing your search...

Five District Collectors appear before ED investigators in case linked to illegal sand mining

The case is linked to the ongoing inquiry into the money laundering case linked to the illegal sand mining in the state especially on the Cauvery River basin.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|25 April 2024 8:30 AM GMT  ( Updated:2024-04-25 08:30:44.0  )
Enforcement Directorate issued Summoned by district collectors (Hemanathan M)

CHENNAI: As part of the ongoing investigation by the Enforcement Directorate on sand mafia in Tamil Nadu, as many as five district collectors appeared before the ED officials on Thursday.

District collectors from Tiruchy, Thanjavur, Vellore, Karur and Ariyalur appeared before the ED officials.

"They (District Collectors) came in the morning. Enquiry is still going on " ED sources said.

Tamil NaduEnforcement DirectorateEDSand MafiaDistrict CollectorsMoney Laundering CaseCauvery River
DTNEXT Bureau

