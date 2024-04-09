Begin typing your search...

Five die in road accident in Tiruppur

The accident occurred during the early morning hours. One person, who was seriously injured, has been admitted to the Tiruppur government hospital.

ByIANSIANS|9 April 2024 4:12 AM GMT
Five die in road accident in Tiruppur
Representative image 

MADURAI: Five people, including three women, died in a road accident in Tamil Nadu's Tiruppur on Tuesday.

The car in which the deceased were travelling hit a bus.

The accident occurred during the early morning hours. One person, who was seriously injured, has been admitted to the Tiruppur government hospital.

Fire force and police along with local people carried out the rescue operation. The police had to break open the mangled car to take out the deceased and the injured person.

Further details are awaited.

