Five cybercriminals arrested in Kanniyakumari, Virudhunagar

MADURAI: In a crackdown on cybercrimes launched by Kanniyakumari district police, five men were arrested on Monday. Based on a complaint, a special team formed as per the directive of SP Sundaravathanam arrested J Pradeep Kumar (30) of Vanniyur, K Anbumani (28) of Manur, M Ganeshmurthy (24), V Baskar (21) of Ambasamudram and J Pon Mareeswaran (27) of Palayamkottai.

Investigations revealed that the gang cheated a 24-year-old youth to siphon Rs 17.50 lakh. In Virudhunagar, special teams formed by SP Kannan nabbed five men and remanded them in judicial custody.

The accused were Anwardeen (54), Pandidurai (24), Mohammed Arshad (21), Mohammed Jeensath (21) and Kumar (43).