Five convicted in Rs 6 cr job scam in Coimbatore

The case, investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), dates back to 2004, when the accused allegedly lured job seekers from Tamil Nadu and Kerala with promises of lucrative employment opportunities in countries such as London and Siberia, particularly in engineering, medical and paramedical sectors.

Victims were persuaded to pay advance amounts of around one lakh each and were issued fake appointment orders. Upon realising the fraud, many found that the accused had disappeared after collecting a total of six crore.

The case was initially registered by local police and later taken over by the CBI in 2010 following directions from the Madras High Court.

Eight individuals were arrested in connection with the scam, including Cherian (71), Francis Arun (45), Asha Charlotte (42), Santhosh William (50), and Preetha Kumari (48), along with three others from Kerala identified as Ramesh Babu, Symond Manoj and Benjamin William.