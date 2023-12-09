Five awarded life imprisonment for 2019 murder in Kumbakonam

TIRUCHY: Kumbakonam court on Friday awarded life imprisonment to five persons for murdering a man over an altercation. The victim, Sakthivel (20) from Mathulampettai near Kumbakonam had enmity with a few persons from the same place and in 2018, it snowballed into a quarrel in which Sakthivel sustained severe cut injuries.

A case was registered on the same. Meanwhile, on January 13, 2019, Tamil Selvan (28) from Mathulampettai, Manimarn alias Kalidas (27) from Mariamman Kovil Street, Rajaguru (29) from Kailayapillai Street, Karthi (30) from the same area, Rajagopal (26) from Ellaichetti street, Vijay and Bharanidharan both from Rajaram Colony went to Sakthivel’s house to hold a peace talk.

They took Sakthivel out but as he did not return home after long time, the family approached police. Sakthivel’s body was found near a canal on January 14, 2019. All the seven persons were arrested, but Bharanidharan and Vijay died during the investigation. Justice Radhika of the Kumbakonam Fast Track court awarded life imprisonment and a fine of Rs 6,000 on culprits, who are alive.