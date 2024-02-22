Five accused in Karur murder case surrender in Mudukulathur court

MADURAI: Five persons surrendered before a court in Mudukulathur of Ramanathapuram district on Wednesday in connection with recent murder that occurred in Karur district on February 19. The victim Ramar of Anupanadi was waylaid near Aravakurichi by an armed gang and hacked to death.

The victim was returning from the Sessions Court in Karur, which heard a case related to Thevar Jayanthi violence of 2012. In the recent past, the ongoing case was transferred from a local court in Madurai to Karur.

Those surrendered were identified as S Vinoth Kannan (26) of Karuppayurani, V Mahesh Kumar (24) of Sunnambur Poonjuthi, R Dhanush (21) of Bharathiyarpuram, Melur, M Dharma (25) of Ayanar Nagar, Andarkottaram, Madurai and M Ramesh of the same locality.