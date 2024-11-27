Fishing suspended owing rough weather

MADURAI: Fishing operations off Thoothukudi and its neighbouring coastal districts of Ramanathapuram and Kanniyakumari were suspended on Tuesday owing to rough weather at sea.

The MeT Department issued a weather warning advising the fishermen not to venture into the sea. The fishing fleet remained moored at the wharf at Thoothukudi fishing harbour, sources said.

According to RJ Bosco, secretary, Thoothukudi Mechanized Boat Owners Association, the weather warning was put on the notice board at the harbour and the fishermen were advised not to go fishing till November 29.

The entire fleet of 264 boats turned immobile as the fishermen adhered to instructions. Usually, these days of monsoon season are considered a lean period for fishing

F Robert Villavarayar, president, Threspuram Country Boats Fishermen Association, Thoothukudi, said around 900 country crafts remain anchored at Threspuram. Normally, these days, many fish species breed during the monsoon season since the rains create ideal conditions for reproduction.

As for Kanniyakumari district, fishing off the west coast is not restricted, but fishing was not allowed along the East coast, sources said.