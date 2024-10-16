Fishing suspended off Thoothukudi coast owing to rough weather

CHENNAI: Fishing operations will be suspended on the Thoothukudi coast on Wednesday as the MeT Department issued a severe weather warning.

The fishermen were advised not to venture into the sea. The weather warning was put up on notice board and a fleet of 264 mechanised boats remain moored in Thoothukudi fishing harbour, sources said.

RJ Bosco, secretary, of Thoothukudi Mechanised Boat Owners Association, said wind speed of 45 kmph to 55 kmph was predicted. Heavy rains were forecast in Thoothukudi and its neighbouring coastal districts, leading to the advisory.

The long pending demand for multi-day fishing at sea remains unmet, Bosco said. Only when multi-day fishing is allowed, the livelihood of the fishermen and the boat owners could be assured, he said. Unlike other coastal districts, fishing by mechanised boats is from 5 am to 9 pm each day.