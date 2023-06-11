Fishing boats to be inspected on June 13 ahead of ban period end

CHENGALPATTU: Inspection of motorised and non-motorised country boats will be conducted on June 13 at 7 am in all the fishing villages of the district under the control of the Assistant Director of Fisheries and Fishermen Welfare, informed Chengalpattu Collector AR Rahulnadh on Saturday.

Speaking about the arrangements for the inspection, he said that the registration certificate of boats, duty-free diesel fuel, copy of the passbook and copy of the Aadhaar card should be submitted to the inspection team. All boat owners are required to carry communication equipment and lifesaving equipment provided by the Fisheries Department and provide all details to the inspection team on the day of inspection.

Boats equipped with engines must have outboard engines installed. In the case of registered engined/non-engined country boats, the registration number should be written and the boat should be repaired and kept in working order. The sale of tax-exempt diesel fuel will be stopped for boats and repaired boats that do not show up during the inspection and the registration of boats will be cancelled after investigation.